The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .246.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 53 of 89 games this year (59.6%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 89), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this season (33.7%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .241 AVG .250 .279 OBP .314 .333 SLG .432 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 25 21/6 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings