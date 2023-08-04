Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .246.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 53 of 89 games this year (59.6%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 89), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this season (33.7%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.241
|AVG
|.250
|.279
|OBP
|.314
|.333
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|25
|21/6
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.85 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
