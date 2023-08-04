On Friday, Lane Thomas (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 121 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .464.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (14.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.0% of his games this season, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .310 AVG .254 .345 OBP .312 .523 SLG .404 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 35 RBI 22 49/10 K/BB 73/15 11 SB 1

