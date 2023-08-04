MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, August 4
Friday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Marlins and the Rangers, who will be sending Jesus Luzardo and Jordan Montgomery to the hill, respectively.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 4.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Braves at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (4-5) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|ATL: Fried
|CHC: Hendricks
|5 (26 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (77.1 IP)
|2.08
|ERA
|3.61
|8.7
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Braves at Cubs
- ATL Odds to Win: -165
- CHC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (1-2) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will look to Reese Olson (1-4) when the teams face off on Friday.
|TB: Littell
|DET: Olson
|17 (29.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (49.2 IP)
|4.85
|ERA
|4.71
|9.1
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Rays at Tigers
- TB Odds to Win: -140
- DET Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (7-11) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) when the clubs play on Friday.
|WSH: Corbin
|CIN: Ashcraft
|22 (126 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (105 IP)
|5.14
|ERA
|5.31
|6.2
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -190
- WSH Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (2-12) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (9-7) when the clubs play Friday.
|KC: Lyles
|PHI: Nola
|20 (112.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (138 IP)
|6.07
|ERA
|4.43
|6.4
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Royals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (7-7) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Luis Severino (2-5) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|HOU: Brown
|NYY: Severino
|20 (111.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (57.2 IP)
|4.20
|ERA
|7.49
|10.2
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Astros at Yankees
- HOU Odds to Win: -145
- NYY Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-7) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (10-4) when the teams play Friday.
|NYM: Peterson
|BAL: Kremer
|17 (62.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (119.2 IP)
|5.92
|ERA
|4.66
|9.8
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Mets at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -160
- NYM Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (2-8) to the bump as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with James Paxton (6-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|TOR: Manoah
|BOS: Paxton
|17 (76.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (70 IP)
|5.87
|ERA
|3.34
|8.0
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -150
- TOR Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Logan Allen (4-4) when the teams face off on Friday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|CLE: Allen
|13 (67.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (80.1 IP)
|3.59
|ERA
|3.70
|7.4
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -160
- CHW Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Montgomery (6-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|TEX: Montgomery
|22 (125 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (121 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|3.42
|10.6
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -140
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-5) when the teams face off Friday.
|ARI: Kelly
|MIN: Ober
|18 (106 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (98.2 IP)
|3.40
|ERA
|3.19
|9.3
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -125
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Colin Rea (5-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|PIT: Priester
|MIL: Rea
|3 (15.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (96.1 IP)
|9.19
|ERA
|4.76
|7.5
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -160
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (0-5) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-5) when the teams play Friday.
|COL: Flexen
|STL: Wainwright
|18 (45.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (62.2 IP)
|8.08
|ERA
|7.18
|6.5
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (7-7) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (2-8) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|SEA: Castillo
|LAA: Detmers
|22 (131.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (101.1 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|4.35
|10.2
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- LAA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will look to Yu Darvish (8-7) when the clubs play Friday.
|LAD: Miller
|SD: Darvish
|11 (59.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (107.1 IP)
|4.37
|ERA
|4.53
|8.9
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- LAD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
