The Washington Mystics (12-13), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (9-17). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sparks matchup.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-3.5) 158 -166 +140
BetMGM Mystics (-3.5) 157.5 -155 +125
PointsBet Mystics (-3.5) 157.5 -165 +125
Tipico Mystics (-3.5) 158.5 -160 +125

Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have compiled a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sparks have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • Washington has an ATS record of 7-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • Los Angeles has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Mystics games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.
  • So far this year, 11 out of the Sparks' 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

