Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (59-52) and Washington Nationals (46-63) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (7-11).

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have won in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a win-loss record of 20-22 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (468 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.

