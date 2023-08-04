How to Watch the Nationals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: BSOH
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 94 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 468 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.482 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Corbin (7-11) will make his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 21 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|W 11-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Ben Lively
|8/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael Lorenzen
