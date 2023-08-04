Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (59-52) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (46-63) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, August 4, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Nationals' game against the Reds but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to take down the Reds with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Lane Thomas hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

The Reds have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Reds have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (41.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 20-22 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.