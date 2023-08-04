Stone Garrett and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .258 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this year (32 of 70), with multiple hits 13 times (18.6%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 22.9% of his games this season, Garrett has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.3% of his games this season (24 of 70), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .188 AVG .333 .282 OBP .392 .313 SLG .556 6 XBH 12 3 HR 4 11 RBI 18 34/10 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings