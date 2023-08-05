Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on August 5, 2023
Player prop bet options for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Justin Turner and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-7) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 22 starts this season.
- Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 24
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 14
|5.1
|7
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has put up 111 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .266/.343/.448 on the year.
- Guerrero has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Whit Merrifield Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Merrifield Stats
- Whit Merrifield has 114 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He has a slash line of .300/.346/.429 on the season.
- Merrifield takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two home runs and two RBI.
Merrifield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .286/.356/.481 so far this season.
- Turner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 103 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 37 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .260/.330/.508 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
