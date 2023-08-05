Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joey Meneses (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Reds.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .282 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.6% of his games this year (73 of 102), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (29.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.3% of his games this year, Meneses has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.3% of his games this season (37 of 102), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|.294
|AVG
|.269
|.333
|OBP
|.313
|.449
|SLG
|.371
|20
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|29
|41/13
|K/BB
|45/13
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.35, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.
