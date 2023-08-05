On Saturday, Joey Meneses (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Reds.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .282 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

In 71.6% of his games this year (73 of 102), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (29.4%) he recorded at least two.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.3% of his games this year, Meneses has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.3% of his games this season (37 of 102), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 47 .294 AVG .269 .333 OBP .313 .449 SLG .371 20 XBH 14 6 HR 3 31 RBI 29 41/13 K/BB 45/13 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings