Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 97 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 308 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 474 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.478 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send out Joan Adon for his first start of the season.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Ben Lively 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Aaron Nola

