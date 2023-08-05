The Cincinnati Reds (59-53) and the Washington Nationals (47-63) will match up on Saturday, August 5 at Great American Ball Park, with Andrew Abbott starting for the Reds and Joan Adon toeing the rubber for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Reds (-225). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (6-2, 2.35 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 27 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have come away with 41 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won six of 18 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

