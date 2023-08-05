On Saturday, Stone Garrett (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 45.7% of his 70 games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this season (22.9%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .188 AVG .333 .282 OBP .392 .313 SLG .556 6 XBH 12 3 HR 4 11 RBI 18 34/10 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 3

