TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Washington Nationals and starter Jake Irvin on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+135). An 11-run over/under is set in the contest.

Nationals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -160 +135 11 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games. Washington and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 10.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 42, or 42.4%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 28-34 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 109 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-34 26-29 24-25 24-37 31-38 17-24

