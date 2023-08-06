Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Reds on August 6, 2023
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Spencer Steer, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has put up 126 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .288/.332/.482 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 117 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 60 RBI.
- He has a .281/.322/.411 slash line so far this season.
- Meneses brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Steer Stats
- Steer has recorded 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .269/.354/.464 slash line on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has put up 88 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.346/.434 on the season.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
