Dominic Smith -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .264 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.

Smith has gotten a hit in 68 of 105 games this season (64.8%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 105), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (21.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.6%).

In 34.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.9%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .253 AVG .274 .320 OBP .353 .296 SLG .386 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/13 K/BB 33/20 1 SB 0

