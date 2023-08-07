The Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm head into the first of a four-game series against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Nationals are +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Phillies (-225). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -225 +185 9.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Washington's past four games has been 10.1, a span during which the Nationals and their opponents have gone under every time.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 43 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington is 6-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 51 of 110 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-34 27-29 25-25 24-37 32-38 17-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.