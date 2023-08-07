Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on August 7, 2023
Player prop bet options for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Monday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has recorded 128 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a .290/.333/.491 slash line on the year.
- Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
C.J. Abrams Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Abrams Stats
- C.J. Abrams has collected 97 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He has a .260/.309/.424 slash line on the season.
- Abrams takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Abrams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (2-5) for his 16th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.
- Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|6.1
|10
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Marlins
|Jul. 8
|5.2
|8
|4
|3
|4
|4
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 125 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.343/.440 so far this season.
- Stott will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has 110 hits with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .294/.347/.436 so far this year.
- Bohm heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
