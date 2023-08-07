Player prop bet options for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Monday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 128 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a .290/.333/.491 slash line on the year.

Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 at Reds Aug. 5 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has collected 97 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .260/.309/.424 slash line on the season.

Abrams takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 8 2 at Reds Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (2-5) for his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 1 6.1 10 1 1 3 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 6.0 7 4 4 6 1 at Guardians Jul. 21 5.0 8 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Jul. 15 6.0 6 3 3 3 3 at Marlins Jul. 8 5.2 8 4 3 4 4

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Stott Stats

Stott has 125 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.343/.440 so far this season.

Stott will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 110 hits with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .294/.347/.436 so far this year.

Bohm heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0

