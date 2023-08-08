Dominic Smith -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .264 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.

In 64.8% of his 105 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 105), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (21.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 36 games this season (34.3%), including three multi-run games (2.9%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .253 AVG .274 .320 OBP .353 .296 SLG .386 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/13 K/BB 33/20 1 SB 0

