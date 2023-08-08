Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .246 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 55 of 92 games this year (59.8%), including 24 multi-hit games (26.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 31 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.241
|AVG
|.250
|.279
|OBP
|.317
|.333
|SLG
|.431
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|26
|21/6
|K/BB
|15/17
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 26th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
