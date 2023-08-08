Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Reds.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 128 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .491, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (16.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Thomas has had an RBI in 44 games this season (39.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (54.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.310
|AVG
|.270
|.345
|OBP
|.321
|.523
|SLG
|.460
|27
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|30
|49/10
|K/BB
|76/15
|11
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 26th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
