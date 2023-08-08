Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 8
The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) and Washington Nationals (49-63) square off on Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-6) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (8-5, 3.64 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-6, 4.72 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- Williams (5-6 with a 4.72 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 30, the righty went four innings against the New York Mets, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.72 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
- Williams has collected three quality starts this year.
- Williams has put together 16 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Trevor Williams vs. Phillies
- The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .256 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 984 total hits and 15th in MLB play with 511 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and are 21st in all of MLB with 123 home runs.
- Williams has a 5.91 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over two appearances.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Wheeler (8-5) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 22 games.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.64), 14th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).
Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals
- The Nationals are batting .260 this season, fifth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .400 (19th in the league) with 99 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Nationals two times this season, allowing them to go 15-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI in 8 2/3 innings.
