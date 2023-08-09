Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Alex Call and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Michael Lorenzen on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .203 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.6%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24.2% of his games this year, Call has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.9% of his games this season (29 of 91), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.219
|AVG
|.189
|.292
|OBP
|.319
|.338
|SLG
|.270
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|33/16
|K/BB
|34/25
|4
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (6-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
