Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .246 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 25 of 44 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits seven times (15.9%).
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has had an RBI in 11 games this season (25.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|30
|.256
|AVG
|.242
|.275
|OBP
|.287
|.436
|SLG
|.358
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|13
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Phillies will send Lorenzen (6-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.48 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
