Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 56 of 94 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.6%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this year (34.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (29.8%), including three games with multiple runs (3.2%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.241
|AVG
|.254
|.279
|OBP
|.318
|.333
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|28
|21/6
|K/BB
|17/17
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
