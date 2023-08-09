Bryson Stott and Lane Thomas are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, who play on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 104 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 326 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.465 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/8/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Josiah Gray Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.