How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Bryson Stott and Lane Thomas are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, who play on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 104 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 326 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Washington ranks 19th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.465 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Gore has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Lyon Richardson
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
