On Wednesday, August 9, Bryson Stott's Philadelphia Phillies (62-52) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (50-64) at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Nationals are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Phillies (-185). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - PHI (6-7, 3.48 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-8, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Nationals and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+150), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Nationals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Lane Thomas hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 42 (58.3%) of those contests.

The Phillies have a 16-10 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Phillies went 4-4 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 44, or 43.1%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 21 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.