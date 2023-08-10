The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will meet on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Bryson Stott and Joey Meneses among those expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -250 +200 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 44, or 42.7%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 113 chances this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-34 28-31 25-25 25-39 32-40 18-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.