George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to outdo Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.

Toronto's .417 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Blue Jays have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.260).

Toronto has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (523 total runs).

The Blue Jays rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Blue Jays strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in MLB.

Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Toronto's 3.73 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Blue Jays pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.250).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 139 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 582 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Berrios (9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Berrios is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this game.

Berrios will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In four of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad will take to the mound for the Cubs, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs.

Assad has two starts of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 2.7 innings per outing.

He has 10 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Red Sox W 13-1 Away Chris Bassitt Brennan Bernardino 8/7/2023 Guardians W 3-1 Away Hyun-Jin Ryu Gavin Williams 8/8/2023 Guardians L 1-0 Away Yusei Kikuchi Tanner Bibee 8/9/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Away Kevin Gausman Logan Allen 8/10/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Alek Manoah Noah Syndergaard 8/11/2023 Cubs - Home José Berríos Javier Assad 8/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Bassitt Justin Steele 8/13/2023 Cubs - Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Jameson Taillon 8/15/2023 Phillies - Home Yusei Kikuchi Zack Wheeler 8/16/2023 Phillies - Home Kevin Gausman Michael Lorenzen 8/18/2023 Reds - Away - -

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home - -

