Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Phillies.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .248.
- Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with multiple hits eight times (17.4%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (6.5%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has driven home a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|32
|.256
|AVG
|.245
|.275
|OBP
|.287
|.436
|SLG
|.373
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|15
|4/1
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.77).
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.