Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .619 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (130) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 86 of 115 games this year (74.8%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (16.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53.9% of his games this year (62 of 115), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.310
|AVG
|.259
|.345
|OBP
|.313
|.523
|SLG
|.453
|27
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|35
|RBI
|32
|49/10
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.35 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
