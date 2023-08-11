The Washington Mystics (13-15) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they prepare for a Friday, August 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (25-3) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mystics are coming off of a 91-72 loss to the Mercury in their last game on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is the Mystics' top scorer (14.7 points per game) and assist person (3.7), and produces 4.9 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud is averaging a team-best 5.9 assists per game. And she is contributing 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 37.9% of her shots from the floor.

Tianna Hawkins is averaging a team-leading 5.1 rebounds per game. And she is contributing 8.6 points and 1.5 assists, making 50.5% of her shots from the floor.

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -17.5 169.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.