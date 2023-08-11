Friday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (50-66) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (33-82) at 7:05 PM (on August 11). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Nationals, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Joan Adon (1-0) to the mound, while Paul Blackburn (2-2) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 4, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Nationals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Nationals have been favored six times and won four of those games.

Washington has entered 10 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.

The Nationals have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 498 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

