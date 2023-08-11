Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Stone Garrett (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .254.
- Garrett has picked up a hit in 34 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has driven in a run in 17 games this year (23.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), with two or more runs six times (8.1%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.188
|AVG
|.317
|.282
|OBP
|.383
|.313
|SLG
|.525
|6
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|19
|34/10
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.77).
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
