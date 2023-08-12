England vs. Colombia: Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 12
In a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 12 at 6:30 AM ET, England will face Colombia. These teams advanced past Nigeria and Jamaica, respectively, in the Round of 16.
Sportsbooks have given England odds of -193 to advance, and Colombia is at +633. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.
England vs. Colombia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 6:30 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Total: 2.5
- England Moneyline: -193
- Colombia Moneyline: +633
England vs. Colombia World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams score 3.3 goals per match between them, 0.8 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 0.8 goals per game combined, 1.7 fewer than this match's over/under.
- England has compiled a 3-1-0 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this tournament.
- England has played as a moneyline favorite of -193 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- Colombia has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.
- Colombia has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +633 odds on them winning this game.
England World Cup Stats
Colombia World Cup Stats
- Linda Caicedo has scored two goals for Colombia in Women's World Cup (four games).
- In four Women's World Cup matches, Catalina Usme has recorded two goals.
- In Women's World Cup action, Manuela Vanegas has one goal (but zero assists).
- In four Women's World Cup matches, Leicy Santos hasn't scored a goal, but she does have one assist.
England vs. Colombia Recent Performance
- In 2022, England went 9-3-0 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +29. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 7-1-1 (+10 goal differential).
- England won its last contest on penalty kicks over Nigeria on August 7. lost despite outshooting England 18 to 12.
- Colombia is 5-2-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 5-2-3 in such matches (0 goal differential).
- On August 8 in its last action, Colombia claimed a 1-0 victory against Jamaica, while putting up three more shots than Jamaica.
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|5
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|9
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|23
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|12
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|13
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|14
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|15
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|16
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|21
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|21
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|23
|Manchester United WFC (England)
Colombia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Catalina Perez
|28
|1
|-
|Manuela Vanegas
|22
|2
|-
|Daniela Arias
|28
|3
|-
|Diana Ospina
|34
|4
|-
|Lorena Bedoya
|25
|5
|-
|Daniela Montoya
|32
|6
|-
|Cami Reyes Calderon
|21
|7
|-
|Marcela Restrepo
|27
|8
|-
|Mayra Ramirez
|24
|9
|-
|Leicy Santos
|27
|10
|-
|Catalina Usme
|33
|11
|-
|Sandra Sepulveda
|35
|12
|-
|Natalia Giraldo Alzate
|20
|13
|-
|Angela Daniela Baron
|19
|14
|-
|Ana Maria Guzman
|18
|15
|-
|Lady Andrade
|31
|16
|-
|Caroline Arias
|32
|17
|-
|Linda Caicedo
|18
|18
|-
|Jorelyn Carabali
|26
|19
|-
|Monica Ramos Santana
|24
|20
|-
|Ivonne Chacon
|25
|21
|-
|Daniela Caracas
|26
|22
|-
|Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez
|25
|23
|-
