Alex Call -- hitting .156 with a double, six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on August 12 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .200 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 42 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in six games this year (6.4%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Call has driven in a run in 22 games this year (23.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (30.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .221 AVG .181 .297 OBP .308 .338 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 33/17 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings