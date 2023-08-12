C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .279 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .260 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.271
|AVG
|.249
|.324
|OBP
|.294
|.431
|SLG
|.410
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|39/12
|K/BB
|46/7
|13
|SB
|15
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.47 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.