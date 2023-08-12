After earning a win in the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in her most recent tournament, Celine Boutier is ready to compete in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR from August 10-12.

Looking to wager on Boutier at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Celine Boutier Insights

Boutier has finished below par 11 times and shot 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 18 rounds played.

Boutier has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Boutier has won two of her past five tournaments.

Boutier has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Boutier has won two tournaments in a row going into this week's event.

Boutier hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 18 -7 272 3 17 5 8 $2.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Walton Heath Golf Club will play at 6,881 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,015.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 306 yards longer than the average course Boutier has played in the past year (6,575 yards).

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which was strong enough to place her in the 95th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.08).

Boutier shot better than 87% of the competitors at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Boutier recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Boutier carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.6).

Boutier's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average (4.8).

At that most recent tournament, Boutier's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Boutier ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Boutier recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Boutier Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.