The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (hitting .225 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .255.

In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Vargas has had an RBI in 13 games this year (27.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 47 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 32 .279 AVG .245 .295 OBP .287 .512 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 9 RBI 15 4/1 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings