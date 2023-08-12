The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .280 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

In 71.6% of his 109 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has an RBI in 39 of 109 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (42 of 109), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .292 AVG .267 .330 OBP .318 .443 SLG .389 20 XBH 17 6 HR 5 31 RBI 32 41/13 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings