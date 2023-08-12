Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will see Luis Medina at the rubber for the Oakland Athletics in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals are second-worst in MLB play with 107 home runs.

Washington is 19th in baseball, slugging .400.

The Nationals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.259).

Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (506 total).

The Nationals are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in the majors.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in MLB (1.463).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.04 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Irvin has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Irvin has 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies L 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen

