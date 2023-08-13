Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After hitting .161 with a double, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Athletics Player Props
|Nationals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Athletics
|Nationals vs Athletics Odds
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .199 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 44 walks.
- In 51.6% of his 95 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (24.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (9.5%).
- In 30.5% of his games this year (29 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.219
|AVG
|.181
|.303
|OBP
|.308
|.335
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|33/19
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.