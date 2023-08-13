After batting .278 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .338 this season while batting .266 with 34 walks and 40 runs scored.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (72 of 110), with more than one hit 30 times (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22 games this year (20.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.7%.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 56
.254 AVG .278
.322 OBP .352
.295 SLG .388
4 XBH 16
2 HR 3
12 RBI 18
34/14 K/BB 36/20
1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
