Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.485) and total hits (132) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 75.2% of his 117 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19 games this season (16.2%), homering in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 46 games this year (39.3%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (63 of 117), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.312
|AVG
|.259
|.349
|OBP
|.313
|.520
|SLG
|.453
|27
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|36
|RBI
|32
|50/10
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.77).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
