Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland AthleticsAugust 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .250.
  • Chavis has had a base hit in 15 of 24 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Chavis has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in six games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
.222 AVG .270
.250 OBP .341
.259 SLG .378
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
9/1 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.77).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
