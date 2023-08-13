The Washington Mystics (13-16), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago Sky (12-17). This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Mystics have put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sky are 14-14-0 ATS this year.

Washington is 8-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Chicago is 9-7 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

A total of 12 out of the Mystics' 28 games this season have gone over the point total.

Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this season.

