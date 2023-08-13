Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take the field against Jordan Diaz and the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (108).

Washington's .400 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Washington has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (509 total runs).

The Nationals' .319 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

Nationals batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington's 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.458).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Williams is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Williams will try to record his 17th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies L 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Aaron Nola

