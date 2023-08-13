The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is batting .262 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Garrett has picked up a hit in 47.4% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.4% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garrett has driven in a run in 18 games this year (23.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), with two or more runs six times (7.9%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 34
.208 AVG .317
.314 OBP .383
.327 SLG .525
6 XBH 13
3 HR 4
12 RBI 19
35/13 K/BB 38/12
0 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
