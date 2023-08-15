Braves vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (76-42) versus the New York Yankees (60-59) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 15.
The probable starters are Bryce Elder (8-4) for the Braves and Luis Severino (2-7) for the Yankees.
Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 105 times and won 68, or 64.8%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 22-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (695) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (38.5%) in those contests.
- New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for New York is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (514 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 21-3
|Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
|August 18
|Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
|August 19
|Giants
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
|August 20
|Giants
|-
|Max Fried vs TBA
|August 21
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|L 9-2
|Ian Hamilton vs Mike Clevinger
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|W 9-4
|Ian Hamilton vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Michael King vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|L 11-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
|August 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
|August 18
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Brayan Bello
|August 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
|August 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta
|August 22
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Josiah Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.