Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Red Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .339.
- In 64.9% of his 111 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- In 4.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (20.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (7.2%).
- He has scored in 38 games this season (34.2%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.278
|.326
|OBP
|.352
|.295
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|18
|34/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Pivetta (8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.16, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
